Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

