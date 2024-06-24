Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 162,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWW opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

