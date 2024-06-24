Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 86,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 273,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 606,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $39.70 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

