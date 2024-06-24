Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

