Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $232,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $440.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $444.99.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

