Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $261,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

View Our Latest Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.