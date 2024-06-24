Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $301,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

