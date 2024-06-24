Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

