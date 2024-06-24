Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,039,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

