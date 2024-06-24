Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.78 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -997.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.