Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Okta were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

