Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

