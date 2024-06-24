Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,308 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $227.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.74 and its 200 day moving average is $371.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

