Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,683 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 66,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 36.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $127.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

