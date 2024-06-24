Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,359 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,226,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,842,000 after buying an additional 354,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

