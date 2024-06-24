Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $106.13 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

