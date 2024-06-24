Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of FI stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

