Barclays Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of WBS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

