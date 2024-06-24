Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 303,902 shares.The stock last traded at $39.66 and had previously closed at $39.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

