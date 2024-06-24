Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $35,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,963,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.