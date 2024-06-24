Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 19% Higher

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 60,888,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 35,132,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

