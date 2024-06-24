BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $84.64

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.64, but opened at $86.98. BioNTech shares last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 65,057 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

