Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,112,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $485,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $276.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $505.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.