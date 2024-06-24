Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.73. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 4,944,864 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BITF. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 684,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 198,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $1,558,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

