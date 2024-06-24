Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OWL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

