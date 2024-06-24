Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $1,435,520 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. 338,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

