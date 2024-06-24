Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brady by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $66.19 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,665 shares of company stock worth $695,024. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

