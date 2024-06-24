Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CCSI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,327. The firm has a market cap of $317.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

