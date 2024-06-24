Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 176,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

