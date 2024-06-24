Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 4,433 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

