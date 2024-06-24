Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 7,244 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $138.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Eight Capital raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

