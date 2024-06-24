Bridge City Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,944 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

