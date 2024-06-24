Bridge City Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,714.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,295.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,714.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,157 and sold 8,361 shares valued at $198,374. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

