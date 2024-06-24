Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 127.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.02. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 33.40%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

