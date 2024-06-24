Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 6,160 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.37% of BGSF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at BGSF

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,338 shares of company stock worth $111,762. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

