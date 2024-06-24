Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Accuray worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 54,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

