Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $223.56. 5,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,786. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $182.53 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.06.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

