Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.23 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.