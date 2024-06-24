BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $24.28. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 3,187,818 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 14.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

