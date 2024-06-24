British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

