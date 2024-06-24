Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Brixmor Property Group worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,618,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 811,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,337,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

