Bruno Maruzzo Sells 50,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 50,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00.

Bruno Maruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sintana Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.34. 586,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy ( CVE:SEI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

