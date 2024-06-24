BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.50

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143.85 ($1.83), with a volume of 1763898375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.80).

BT Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at BT Group

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,024.27). 36.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

