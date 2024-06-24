Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $105.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

