Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $34.28

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.20. Caleres shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 19,152 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,849 shares of company stock worth $3,659,716. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

