Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

