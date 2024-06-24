Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

CCJ stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

