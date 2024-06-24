Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 1,473.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Camping World by 144.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,249.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

