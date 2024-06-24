Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.44. Camping World shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 35,944 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $5,028,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.