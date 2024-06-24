Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Carter’s worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,935 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

